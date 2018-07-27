Chatham woman succumbs to injuries after getting hit by car: police
Chatham Kent police investigate near McNaughton Ave. after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle while on the sidewalk on May 28, 2018. (Chatham-Kent Police Service)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, July 27, 2018
Last Updated Friday, July 27, 2018 10:47AM EDT
A 63-year-old Chatham woman has succumbed to her injuries after police say she was hit by a car while walking on the sidewalk on McNaughton Avenue.
Emergency crews responded to the collision around 8 a.m. on May 28.
Police say the woman was exiting the Nortown Plaza when she was struck by the vehicle.
She was first transported to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance with serious injuries and later transferred to London.
The driver of the vehicle, a 79-year-old Chatham man, was not physically injured.
He has been charged with careless driving.
As per the family's request, the woman’s name will not be released.