

CTV Windsor





A 63-year-old Chatham woman has succumbed to her injuries after police say she was hit by a car while walking on the sidewalk on McNaughton Avenue.

Emergency crews responded to the collision around 8 a.m. on May 28.

Police say the woman was exiting the Nortown Plaza when she was struck by the vehicle.

She was first transported to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance with serious injuries and later transferred to London.

The driver of the vehicle, a 79-year-old Chatham man, was not physically injured.

He has been charged with careless driving.

As per the family's request, the woman’s name will not be released.