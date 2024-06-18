Heat event continues across Windsor-Essex, southern Ontario

A prolonged heat event continues Tuesday across southern Ontario.

Dangerously hot and humid conditions are expected through the week and perhaps into the weekend.

Daytime highs through the week are expected to be 32 to 35 C with humidex values of 40 to 45.

There will be little relief through the overnight as lows are expected to be 20 to 24 C with humidex values of 28 to 35. Temperatures and humidex values may be several degrees cooler near the shores of the Great Lakes.

Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Tuesday: Sunny early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 34. Humidex 43. UV index 10 or very high.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 24.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind south 30 km/h. High 35. Humidex 41. UV index 10 or very high.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 34.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 33.

Saturday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 31.