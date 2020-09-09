WINDSOR, ONT. -- A well-known Chinese restaurant is reopening at a new location in west Windsor.

Jade Chinese Cuisine is welcoming back customers at their new location at 1584 Huron Church Road on Saturday, Sept. 12, according to a post on their website.

The new spot is in the plaza at the southeast corner of Tecumseh Road West.

“We look forward to seeing all our regular and new patrons,” said the post.

The restaurant closed at the corner of Victoria Avenue and Wyandotte Street in the spring. On June 18, a lawyer for owner Mei Wung told CTV News she was evicted and they were looking closely into the “Protecting Small Business Act.”

At the time, a letter posted on the door said they owed their landlord $22,000. Wung’s laywer Antoine D'Ailly said a partial payment was made at the end of March, to buy some time to negotiate the remaining balance as business slowed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The website says Jade was founded by Anthony and Carly Ho in 2002.

