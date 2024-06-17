Ways to escape the heat in Windsor
The City of Windsor is reminding residents that there are plenty of places to cool off during the extremely hot and humid conditions this week.
The city’s eleven splash pads are open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sandpoint Beach is also open to the public (subject to water testing). Lifeguards are on duty from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Windsor’s Public Library branches and City of Windsor Customer Care Centres are also options for those looking to escape the heat. Water filling stations and water fountains are also available to everyone in all City of Windsor recreation centres.
The Homelessness and Housing Help Hub (H4) at 400 Wyandotte Street East is available for individuals in our community who are experiencing homelessness. The program is open, seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m., including holidays.
For information and tips on beating the heat, please visit the Windsor Essex County Health Unit’s Stay Cool: Beat the Heat web page.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING 3 people dead after shooting in Toronto's Don Mills neighbourhood, school under lockdown
Three adults have died after a shooting inside an office space near a daycare and a school in North York on Monday afteroon.
RCMP searching for three missing children, mother reported missing in Ontario last year
Manitoba RCMP are asking for help from the public to find an Ontario mother who is wanted for allegedly abducting her three children in December 2023.
Family of woman denied MAID at B.C. hospital files Charter challenge
The family of a young woman who was denied Medical Assistance in Dying at St. Paul's Hospital last year is taking the hospital's operators – including the provincial government – to court.
EXCLUSIVE 'They were literally feral': Demands for answers in horrific B.C. case of child neglect
A horrific case of child neglect involving three young children has their extended family in northern B.C. demanding answers.
This Canadian city has been ranked the most expensive for international employees for the third straight year
As Canada grapples with a cost-of-living crisis and high housing costs, some cities have been ranked among the most expensive in the world for international workers.
Scooter Braun announces retirement from music management
The recording artist manager, who has worked with Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and other stars, announced he is retiring from music management.
Actor Ian McKellen, 85, is hospitalized after toppling off stage in London
Actor Ian McKellen was hospitalized Monday after toppling off a London stage during a fight scene in a play.
'People get very sick': Manitoba sees rise in rare, potentially fatal bacterial infection
A rise in cases of a rare bacterial infection in Manitoba has prompted health officials to issue a warning.
WATCH Would-be homebuyers are still staying on the sidelines in Canada. Here's why
Typically, the spring and summer months typically see a boom in the Canadian real estate market. However, an economist expects higher interest rates will 'keep a lid on' sales volumes and put 'pressure on housing prices.'
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Extreme heat and humidity in southern Ontario all week
Sweltering temperatures have settled across southern Ontario and Environment Canada says the dangerously hot and humid weather will be sticking around for the rest of the week.
-
How to navigate the long childcare waitlist in Waterloo Region
The promise of cheaper childcare means waitlists have grown longer. Wondering what to do until a spot opens up? We get advice for parents and caregivers.
-
City of Kitchener proposes bylaw to protect renters
A rental replacement bylaw is up for discussion in Kitchener. But, the city warns, it would only apply to some tenant evictions.
London
-
Construction shuts down another key downtown link
It is day one of a three-week construction project in downtown London, and there are signs of driver confusion already.
-
'Last Convocation': Brescia University graduates make final walk in school history
Some tears were shed Monday afternoon as the final graduation class in the history of Brescia University College (BUC) walked from the school, to the convocation ceremony at Western University.
-
Stabbing victim in hospital with life-threatening injuries, London man in custody
A man remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed Sunday.
Barrie
-
-
Vehicle fire on Highway 12 in Midland
Drivers along Highway 12 in Midland could see a large plume of smoke Sunday afternoon.
-
New chronic disease program launches in Orillia
The Couchiching Ontario Health team launched a new chronic disease program on Monday, making accessing care easier for patients with chronic conditions.
Northern Ontario
-
Five taken to hospital in northwest Ont. float plane crash
Canada's Transportation Safety Board is investigating after a float plane operated by a remote northern Ont. fly-in fishing outfitter crashed, sending five people to hospital.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 3 people dead after shooting in Toronto's Don Mills neighbourhood, school under lockdown
Three adults have died after a shooting inside an office space near a daycare and a school in North York on Monday afteroon.
-
Federal funding finally comes through to replace one of Canada’s worst hospitals in the Far North
The federal government is providing $1.2 billion to help build a new hospital complex on the James Bay Coast, easing residents’ fears that construction wouldn’t start this year.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Sault suspect charged with attacking victim with a hammer
A 45-year-old in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged following an assault June 12 that involved the use of a hammer.
-
Suspected impaired driver from Sudbury arrested near Espanola
On June 15 shortly before 10 p.m., Manitoulin Ontario Provincial Police received a report of a motor vehicle collision on Lang Lake Road in Curtin Township, just outside Espanola.
-
Sudbury man charged with arson in fire at Manitoulin camp
A 37-year-old Sudbury man has been charged with arson after a house fire on Manitoulin Island in April, police say.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa couple's loan payments more than double after new company takes over financing
An Ottawa couple is sharing their buyer beware story and the importance of reading the fine print in contracts, following a shocking price hike and interest rate adjustment for their home furnace financing.
-
Two Ottawa residents compete on 'Jeopardy!' this week
Getting on the gameshow Jeopardy is said to be statistically harder than getting in to Harvard, but this week, two of the contestants competing on the show just happen to be from Ottawa.
-
North Grenville mayor looking at Kemptville Campus for federal public servants
Nancy Peckford, the Mayor of North Grenville, says the town wants to use Kemptville Campus as a government office so the thousands of public servants living in the community don't have to commute to Ottawa in the fall.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 3 people dead after shooting in Toronto's Don Mills neighbourhood, school under lockdown
Three adults have died after a shooting inside an office space near a daycare and a school in North York on Monday afteroon.
-
Heat dome will bring scorching temperatures to Toronto starting today. Here is why it is likely to get worse
People are being advised to plan for the weather with the Greater Toronto Area and much of southern Ontario set to see a bout of sweltering hot summer temperatures starting today.
-
Ontario students at risk in hot classrooms amid scorching temperatures this week, advocates say
Advocates are raising concerns about high temperatures in school classrooms across Ontario as the province faces a major heat wave this week.
Montreal
-
Teen stabbed on grounds of Montreal North high school, suspect is likely a minor
A teenager has been stabbed on the grounds of a school in Montreal North, according to Montreal police.
-
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING Montreal under heat warning as humidex expected to exceed 40
The Greater Montreal area is under a heat warning as humidex values are expected to exceed 40 on numerous days this week.
-
More than half of Montreal's public pools and wading pools listed as 'temporarily closed'
As Montrealers get ready for a heat wave and are looking for a place to cool off, more than half of the City of Montreal's public pools and wading pools are listed as temporarily or permanently closed.
Winnipeg
-
'A very heinous event': Teenage girls sexually assaulted during break-in
A Winnipeg man faces a slew of charges after police say he broke into an apartment building and sexually assaulted two teenage girls minutes after trying to break into another home nearby.
-
RCMP searching for three missing children, mother reported missing in Ontario last year
Manitoba RCMP are asking for help from the public to find an Ontario mother who is wanted for allegedly abducting her three children in December 2023.
-
'Bears are part of the beauty': Black bear visits Falcon Lake home for breakfast
Over the past 14 years, Cheryl Juras and her family have seen their fair share of bears near their Falcon Lake cottage, but she never expected to see one in her very own kitchen.
Edmonton
-
Frost Advisory for central and north-central Alberta
A chilly morning is on tap for most of central and north-central Alberta Tuesday.
-
The Oilers' 8 goals got all the attention, but Skinner was 'amazing' in Game 4
Stuart Skinner made 32 saves in the Edmonton Oilers' 8-1 win over the Florida Panthers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.
-
38-year old man charged in connection to 2023 arson at Zebra Centre
Edmonton police have laid charges after a fire at the Zebra Child and Youth Advocacy Centre last fall.
Calgary
-
'The show will go on': Calgary Stampede will proceed despite water restrictions
The Calgary Stampede will go on as the city continues work to repair a major water main over the next few weeks – overlapping with the annual event.
-
Man attacked on street in northwest Calgary; 2 of 4 suspects remain at large
Two suspects have been arrested and two more remain at large following an apparent armed robbery and assault on Sunday afternoon.
-
Police on hunt for suspect after reported child luring attempt
Calgary police are investigating a reported incident involving a man grabbing a child and trying to drag her away in the area of David Richardson Memorial Disc Golf Park.
Regina
-
Sask. Party blocks full investigation into speaker allegations, opposition criticizes move
A full investigation into allegations made by legislative Speaker Randy Weekes against Sask. Party MLAs, including former Government House Leader Jeremy Harrison, has been blocked – much to the opposition's disappointment.
-
Highway 1 crash causes significant traffic hang-up east of Regina
A crash on Highway 1 just east of Regina was the cause of significant traffic delays on Monday.
-
Sask. judge rules against Village of Buena Vista in land dispute case
A longstanding land dispute between the Village of Buena Vista, Sask. and local cabin owners has reached a verdict after three years.
Vancouver
-
Family and friends of Naomi Onotera face man who killed her at sentencing hearing
People in the gallery openly wept Monday as friends and family of Naomi Onotera took the stand at a sentencing hearing to share stories about positive ways she touched their lives — and the devastating impact her death at the hands of her husband has had on them.
-
Worker killed in accident at Kelowna construction site
A construction worker died in a workplace incident in Kelowna on Friday, authorities have confirmed.
-
Inmate serving life sentence for B.C. sledgehammer murder dies in prison
A convicted killer who was serving a life sentence for the first-degree murder of his business partner has died in a British Columbia prison.
Vancouver Island
-
Inmate serving life sentence for B.C. sledgehammer murder dies in prison
A convicted killer who was serving a life sentence for the first-degree murder of his business partner has died in a British Columbia prison.
-
B.C. premier urges PM to provide foreign interference information to protect province
Premier David Eby says British Columbia urgently needs information from Canada’s spy agency to help combat alleged foreign interference at the provincial level.
-
Fire at Nanaimo, B.C., supportive housing displaces more than 50 people
More than 50 people from a supportive-housing complex in Nanaimo, B.C., have been displaced after a fire in a mattress that was started by a cigarette.
Atlantic
-
Hottest weather of the year so far coming to the Maritimes
A heat dome developing in the eastern United States will bring the hottest temperatures and highest humidex values of the year so far to the Maritimes this week.
-
Man wanted on provincewide warrant arrested in New Glasgow, N.S.
RCMP officers have closed roads in New Glasgow, N.S., as they try to arrest a man believed in be inside a home on Monday morning.
-
N.B. residents hoping suspension of shell-drying facility is permanent
Residents and clean air advocates in Richibucto, N.B., are cautiously optimistic a shell-drying facility has closed for good.
N.L.
-
Babies make a racket — for good reason — at infant music classes
Infant music classes are taking off, especially in Newfoundland, where demand is forcing one small business to boom.
-
Princess Anne to visit Newfoundland for 100th anniversary of National War Memorial
Princess Anne will be in Newfoundland and Labrador next month to mark the 100th anniversary of the unveiling of the National War Memorial in St. John's.
-
Feuding Labrador Indigenous groups -- one recognized, one not -- celebrate court ruling
A Federal Court judge has dismissed a bid by Labrador's Innu Nation to throw out an agreement involving the NunatuKavut Community Council, but both groups claim the ruling is a win.