Ways to escape the heat in Windsor

The City of Windsor is reminding residents that there are plenty of places to cool off during the extremely hot and humid conditions this week.

The city’s eleven splash pads are open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sandpoint Beach is also open to the public (subject to water testing). Lifeguards are on duty from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Windsor’s Public Library branches and City of Windsor Customer Care Centres are also options for those looking to escape the heat. Water filling stations and water fountains are also available to everyone in all City of Windsor recreation centres.

The Homelessness and Housing Help Hub (H4) at 400 Wyandotte Street East is available for individuals in our community who are experiencing homelessness. The program is open, seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m., including holidays.

For information and tips on beating the heat, please visit the Windsor Essex County Health Unit’s Stay Cool: Beat the Heat web page.