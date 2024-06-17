WINDSOR
    • Jury quickly returns verdict in Windsor, Ont. murder trial

    It took just four hours for the jury to deliberate and decide the accused in a second-degree murder trial in Windsor should be cleared.

    On Monday evening, the jury in the three weeks of proceedings returned a not guilty verdict for Ryan Taylor, 35, accused in the death of Thomas ‘TJ’ McIntyre in the fall of 2020.

    Taylor’s lawyers argued their client was acting in self-defense after McIntyre ran up to him while Taylor walked alone along Seminole Street on Windsor’s near east side.

    The 38-year-old McIntyre died on Sept. 27th, 2020 in hospital after suffering traumatic injuries to the head following the fight on Sept. 23rd.

    The Crown alleged Taylor tackled McIntyre to the ground and hit him in the head five times while McIntyre lay motionless; however, the defense argued the two had a history of fighting and Taylor was protecting himself from an aggressor.

    Today began with closing arguments before the jury was sequestered for the evening, ultimately returning a verdict around 7:40 p.m.

