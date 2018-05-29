

CTV Windsor





A 63-year-old Chatham woman has been transported to a London hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle while walking on a sidewalk.

Emergency crews responded to the collision on McNaughton Avenue around 8 a.m. on May 28, 2018.

The injured woman was exiting the Nortown Plaza when she was struck by the vehicle.

She was first transported to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance and later transferred to London. The driver of the vehicle, a 79-year-old Chatham man, was not physically injured.

The traffic unit has taken over the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Dan Clark at danielc@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.