Chatham pedestrian suffers 'serious' injuries after sidewalk collision with vehicle
Chatham Kent police investigate near McNaughton Ave. after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle while on the sidewalk on May 28, 2018. (Chatham-Kent Police Service)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, May 29, 2018 3:43PM EDT
A 63-year-old Chatham woman has been transported to a London hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle while walking on a sidewalk.
Emergency crews responded to the collision on McNaughton Avenue around 8 a.m. on May 28, 2018.
The injured woman was exiting the Nortown Plaza when she was struck by the vehicle.
She was first transported to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance and later transferred to London. The driver of the vehicle, a 79-year-old Chatham man, was not physically injured.
The traffic unit has taken over the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Dan Clark at danielc@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.