WINDSOR, ONT. -- A young Chatham woman who touched the lives of many people throughout her cancer journey has passed away.

Jocelyn McGlynn, 23, died on Saturday at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre in Toronto. McGlynn had acute myeloid leukemia and inspired many with her social media posts on her “Win Rocky Win” page.

McGlynn’s obituary says she “taught us how to live with commitment, passion, and genuine goodness towards all. Joc didn’t have to be right but instead kind. Her talents and gifts are numerous and she was never boastful but rather humble. Joc made us all better people for knowing her. Her beautiful smile could light up any room.”

McGlynn’s goal was to get her health back and to become a doctor, said the obit. She studied medical science at Western University in London.

“Joc kept her focus on healing from her first treatment at Victoria Hospital (London) in 2018,” said her obituary. “She had her first transplant in February of 2019 in NY State at Roswell Park. Joc enjoyed seven months of improved health before she relapsed in September.”

During this treatment, she created the “Let’s all go get swabbed” video before her second transplant at PMH in December of 2019.

McGlynn had five months of again improved health before she relapsed in May of 2020.

Funeral plans have been announced. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 19, with visiting from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Thursday Aug. 20, with visiting from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Alexander & Houle Funeral Home, 245 Wellington St. West, Chatham.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, visitation time must be scheduled in advance by calling the funeral home at (519) 352-2710.

The funeral mass will be celebrated at Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Church, 145 Victoria Ave, Chatham, on Friday Aug. 21 at 11a.m. The funeral mass will be livestreamed from the church and a link will be provided. Private family interment St. Anthony’s Cemetery. Friends wishing to attend the funeral mass must call the funeral home at (519) 352-2710 in advance to reserve a seat. Limited seating is available.

Family and friends are encouraged to share messages, pictures, and videos to Jocelyn’s “Win Rocky Win” Facebook page.