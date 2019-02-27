

CTV Windsor





A Chatham woman fighting leukemia continues to recover in Buffalo, New York.

Jocelyn Mcglynn had her stem cell surgery on Feb. 20.

Her father tells CTV News she is building her strength back, but is on medication which has lowered her immune system and she must stay in isolation.

Her match was found from outside of her family after several swab events held in the Windsor area.

It’s not clear if the donor was matched locally.