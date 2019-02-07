

CTV Windsor





Great news for local aspiring doctor from Chatham.

Jocelyn McGlynn, who is fighting acute myelomoncytic leukemia, says a stem cell match has been found.

“They have found a 10 out of 10 perfect match for me,” says McGlynn in a Facebook post. “So my stem cell transplant, on my new birthday, will be on February 20.”

Numerous swab and blood clinics have been held for McGlynn, who is in remission, to help in the search for a stem cell donor.

“Thank-you so much for your support and for keeping me strong through this guys,” adds McGlynn. “it's working, things are rolling and I'm so excited.”

McGlynn, 21, is aspiring to find a career in health care. She is a fourth year student of the medical science program at Western University in London.