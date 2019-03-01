

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent police say a 25-year-old woman has been charged for using counterfeit bills at a variety store.

Police say the woman went to the same variety store in Chatham on three separate occasions and used fraudulent US$100 bills to purchase lottery tickets and grocery items.

Police were notified of the suspicious activity and the woman was identified.

Last night, police located the woman and she was arrested.

The Chatham woman has been charged with several fraud related offences. She has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police would like to remind all business owners to use caution when accepting US$100 bills as those with serial number LGQ0322915 are counterfeit.