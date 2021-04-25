Advertisement
Chatham's Third Street Bridge construction pushed back one week
CTVNewsWindsor.ca Published Sunday, April 25, 2021 2:38PM EDT
The Third Street Bridge in Chatham on August 3, 2018. ( CTV Windsor )
Share:
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Third Street Bridge in Chatham-Kent was scheduled to close Monday for construction but has since been pushed back.
City officials say the bridge will now be closed to drivers and pedestrians starting Monday, May 3.
Detour signs will be posted to direct traffic around the site, which includes the Lacroix Street and Fifth Street bridges.
Officials say the change will not impact the spring 2022 completion date.