It was a special weekend for a paraplegic man from Chatham.

Shawn Daley received a new 2018 four-wheel all-terrain vehicle to help him get around to replace his original modified machine that was stolen April 1.

Daley received the new machine on Saturday at Bob’s Motor Sports from the Chatham-Kent ATV Club, which set up a GoFundMe page to help raise enough money to purchase a new quad.

The goal was to raise $9,000. The community helped raise $9,500.

Daley told CTV News his wheelchair doesn’t move easily in the spring grass, so the ATV really helped him get to work and complete chores on his one-acre lot for his family.

The president of the Chatham-Kent ATV Club, Vince Masse, says he is overwhelmed by the support of the community and happy they were able to raise funds quickly to get Daley on a new ATV.

Masse says he is also thankful to everyone who made this possible.

He notes they had over 120 donors who helped make this dream come true.