WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Chatham man who was wanted by police added to his charges Sunday after officers allegedly found him in possession of crystal meth and drug paraphernalia.

Chatham-Kent police say officers located the man on Wellington Street in Chatham Sunday afternoon. He was wanted on weapon and drug charges as well as failing to attend court.

When he was arrested, police say upon being searched the man was found to be in possession of suspected crystal meth, digital scale glass drug pipe, flick knife and a homemade knight.

Police learned through investigation the man was bound by conditions not to possess any weapons.

The 50-year-old Chatham man was charged with drug possession, failing to comply with his release conditions, unauthorized possession of a weapon and being in possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order.

He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.