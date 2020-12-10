WINDSOR, ONT. -- A man was arrested in Chatham after allegedly breaking into a shed and placing stolen goods into his backpack.

Chatham-Kent police say on Wednesday around 11 a.m. Chatham-Kent police received information a man had entered a shed on Grand Avenue West in Chatham and was placing items into his backpack.

Police arrested and charged a 22-year-old Chatham man a short time later.

Through investigation, it was determined the accused was also wanted on a warrant for failing to attend court.

The man has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.