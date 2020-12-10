Advertisement
Chatham man charged after allegedly threatening girlfriend with machete
Published Thursday, December 10, 2020 12:00PM EST
A Chatham-Kent police truck in Chatham, Ont., on Oct. 3, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 60-year-old Chatham man is facing assault and forcible confinement charges after he allegedly threatened his girlfriend with a machete.
Chatham-Kent police officers received information on Wednesday regarding an incident that had occurred on Sunday.
The man had allegedly verbally attacked his girlfriend, which led to a physical altercation involving the man picking up a machete, pointing it towards her and uttering threats.
The 60-year-old Chatham man has been charged with:
- Assault Cause Bodily Harm
- Assault with a Weapon
- Uttering Threats
- Forcible Confinement
He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.