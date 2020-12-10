WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 60-year-old Chatham man is facing assault and forcible confinement charges after he allegedly threatened his girlfriend with a machete.

Chatham-Kent police officers received information on Wednesday regarding an incident that had occurred on Sunday.

The man had allegedly verbally attacked his girlfriend, which led to a physical altercation involving the man picking up a machete, pointing it towards her and uttering threats.

The 60-year-old Chatham man has been charged with:

Assault Cause Bodily Harm

Assault with a Weapon

Uttering Threats

Forcible Confinement

He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.