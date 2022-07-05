Chatham man facing first degree murder charge following woman's death

A 42-year-old man has been charged with first degree murder after a woman was found dead inside a Chatham home.

Chatham-Kent police were called to conduct a wellness check shortly before 12 p.m. Monday at a residence on Bedford Street.

Officers found a 44-year-old woman dead inside the home.

Police have since arrested a 42-year-old Chatham man and charged him with first degree murder. He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police say in an effort to protect the integrity of the investigation, further information will not be released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Paul Brophy at 519-436-6600 ext. 619 or paulbr@chatham-kent.ca.