WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 45-year-old Chatham man is facing charges after police say he damaged his neighbour’s property.

Chatham-Kent police responded to an on-going neighbour dispute in Chatham on Tuesday night.

Through investigation, police say they learned that the man damaged his neighbour’s property and that this was not the first time.

The Chatham man was arrested and charged with four counts of mischief under $5,000.

He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.