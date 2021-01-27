Advertisement
Chatham man facing charges after dispute with neighbour
Published Wednesday, January 27, 2021 10:39AM EST
A Chatham-Kent police truck in Chatham, Ont., on Oct. 3, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 45-year-old Chatham man is facing charges after police say he damaged his neighbour’s property.
Chatham-Kent police responded to an on-going neighbour dispute in Chatham on Tuesday night.
Through investigation, police say they learned that the man damaged his neighbour’s property and that this was not the first time.
The Chatham man was arrested and charged with four counts of mischief under $5,000.
He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.