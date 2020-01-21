CHATHAM-KENT, ONT. -- A 43-year-old Chatham man has been charged after police say he was making online threats towards the Chatham-Kent Police Service.

Officers learned about the threats on Monday afternoon.

Through investigation, officers say they found the man at his home.

Police say the man initially refused to surrender himself to police, but after a couple hours of negotiations, he was taken into custody.

The man was charged with uttering threats and mischief. He was released pending a future court date of Feb. 12, 2020.