WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 24-year-old Chatham man has been charged with impaired driving twice after police say he hit a cruiser while picking up his impounded vehicle from the towing company.

Chatham-Kent police arrested the man for impaired driving after a concerned citizen called police on July 25.

As a result of that investigation, the man was charged with impaired driving and having a blood alcohol concentration above the legal limit. He was also issued a 90-day licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days in accordance with Ontario’s Vehicle Impoundment Program.

Tuesday afternoon, members of the CKPS Traffic Unit were at a local towing company examining a vehicle for an unrelated investigation.

Police say the same 24-year-old man went to retrieve his vehicle from the impound. While in the parking lot, officers say he backed into a police cruiser.

The officers say they suspected he had been consuming alcohol.

He was arrested and transported to police headquarters for breath testing, where police say they determined that his blood alcohol concentration was more than double the legal limit.

The Chatham man has been charged with having a blood alcohol concentration above the legal limit. He was released with a future court date.