WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 29-year-old Chatham mas was arrested twice in one day after police say he was caught shoplifting three times.

Chatham-Kent police responded to a shoplifting complaint at the Real Canadian Superstore on Wednesday morning.

Through investigation, police learned that the man stole electronics valued at approximately $200. He fled on a bicycle, however officers located him a short distance away.

The man was charged with theft under $5000 and being in possession of property obtained by a crime under $5000. He was released with conditions pending a future court date of Jan. 27, 2021.

On Wednesday afternoon, the man returned to the Superstore, even though he was on conditions not to attend the store.

Police say the man stole a cooked package of ribs, ate them and left without paying.

The man proceeded to Walmart, another store that he was currently bound not to attend. There officers say he stole a mountain bike and electronics valued at approximately $280. The man allegedly attempted to sell the items at a nearby pawnshop.

Officers located the man in this area and he was taken into custody.

He was additionally charged with two counts of theft under $5,000, two counts of being in possession of property obtained by a crime under $5,000 and two counts of failing to comply with his release conditions.

He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.