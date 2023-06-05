Chatham man arrested for theft, found with drugs

A Chatham man has been arrested after a call for a theft led to drug charges.

On Sunday just before 8:30 a.m., police were called to a business on Third Street where a man reportedly tried to take a bike that was leaning against the business wall.

The man was identified through surveillance video and around 9 a.m. was found crossing the Fifth Street Bridge and arrested.

According to police, the man was uncooperative and resisted arrest. When police searched him, they say the man was found with methamphetamine in his pocket.

A 28-year-old man is charged with theft, possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, and possessing a controlled substance