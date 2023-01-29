Chatham man arrested for child exploitation offences

A 40-year-old man from Chatham is facing charges after he allegedly attempted to solicit explicit images from a teen girl using fake social media accounts, police said.

According to a press release from the Chatham-Kent Police Service, in October of 2022 the Internet Child Exploitation Unit received a complaint of a man who attempted to solicit images from a teen girl from fake social media accounts.

Police said it was believed that the suspect resided in the Chatham-Kent area due to his knowledge of the area.

Through “various investigative techniques,” police said a suspect was later identified and arrested.

On Jan. 26, a 40-year-old man from Chatham was arrested and charged with luring a child to make child pornography and luring a child to commit sexual interference for his alleged involvement.

The accused was transported to police headquarters and later released on multiple conditions and a future court date.

Police said that in order to protect the victim’s identity and as the investigation is ongoing, no further information will be released.