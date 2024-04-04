Chatham man, 55, arrested for child sexual abuse material: CKPS

A 55-year-old Chatham man is facing child pornography charges after an investigation.

In November of 2023, as part of the investigation into the possession of child sexual abuse material, members of the Chatham-Kent Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) executed a Criminal Code Search warrant at a residence in Chatham.

Through that investigation an arrest warrant was issued for a 55-year-old man of that residence.

On Saturday, March 30, 2024, the man was located, arrested, and charged with Possession of Child Pornography, Accessing Child Pornography and Making Child Pornography Available.

The man was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

The Chatham-Kent Police Service is a member of the Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet and conducts investigations into Internet Child Exploitation Offences in partnership with numerous Ontario Police Services and law enforcement agencies around the world. The investigations conducted by the Chatham-Kent Police Service ICE unit are made possible by a grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.