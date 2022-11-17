Chatham-Kent schools will close to students should strike move forward

Both public and Catholic school boards in Chatham-Kent say schools will move to online learning as of Monday should education workers take strike action.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) which represents about 55,000 education workers in Ontario provided notice to the province on Wednesday they intend to strike if a collective agreement cannot be reached by Monday, Nov. 21.

Friday, Nov. 18 is a PA Day, and strike action with a full withdrawal of services would begin Monday.

The Lambton Kent District School Board released its plans to close schools and shift to online learning if an agreement is not reached.

The board said if the strike proceeds, CUPE staff will not report to work, and at its schools the union represents custodians early childhood educators, educational assistants, secretaries, library and computer technicians and other school-based and central staff members.

“A full strike would mean none of these important supports for schools would be in place and the LKDSB will not be able to safely operate our schools,” the board said in an update posted to its website.

For secondary schools, all students who are enrolled in in-person learning will move to teacher-led, live remote learning on Monday and for the duration of the strike.

Elementary students enrolled in in-person learning will transition to asynchronous learning on Monday, moving into online teacher-led lessons on Wednesday.

The St. Clair Catholic District School Board will also shift to online learning should a strike commence.

Like the public board, CUPE represents custodians, ECE, educational assistants, library and computer technicians, secretaries as well as some corporate services administrative staff.

Students were told to bring home any learning materials needed for remote learning on Thursday.

An email was sent out on Tuesday with a link to a survey regarding whether your child or children need technology for virtual learning. However, there was a technical issue with one of the board’s vendors and the link was not operable for some families.

Parents who were unable to complete the survey should ask their classroom teacher to send any technology needed at the end of the day Thursday.

The French Catholic Board plans to close schools to students next week if there’s a strike.

“In the event of a strike next week, the Csc Providence will again be obliged to continue the provision of education in virtual mode in order to ensure the safety of the students,” said the statement to parents.

Within Conseil scolaire catholique Providence all unionized employee groups with the exception of teaching staff are members of CUPE.