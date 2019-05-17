

Seasonal bus service returns to Chatham-Kent this weekend.

The service resumed at 9.am. Friday and will continue until Labour Day.

Transit Route “S1” will serve Chatham, Erieau and Mitchell’s Bay with stops in Grande Point, Pain Court, Charing Cross and Blenheim.

The route will operate every Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Fares are $5 one way for adults or $4.50 for students and seniors.

The is the ninth year for the seasonal bus.

More than 1,100 people rode the bus in 2018.

Route maps and schedules are available online.