The municipalities of Leamington and Chatham-Kent are both getting provincial funding to improve transit.

Leamington will receive $500,000 and Chatham-Kent will get $606,040.

The Ontario government announced support for transit projects in communities across the province that will make life easier for people living in areas with few public transportation options.

The Ontario Community Transportation Grant Program will provide $30 million over five years to 39 municipalities to partner with community organizations to co-ordinate local transportation services, so more rides can be provided to more people, and to more destinations.

"We are working with municipalities to support programs that will help Ontarians stay connected to their communities, so they can access employment and social programs, attend appointments, visit friends and family, and maintain an independent and active lifestyle," said Jeff Yurek, Minister of Transportation.

Since the inception of this program in 2015, more than 28,000 people have used new services to make more than 105,000 trips.