Chatham-Kent police searching for suspects after $85,000 in vehicles stolen

Chatham-Kent police are looking for suspects after a UTV (utility terrain vehicle) and two SeaDoos worth $85,000 were stolen from a business in Tilbury, Ont.

According to a press release from the Chatham-Kent Police Service, two unknown suspects entered a fenced in compound at Delta Power Equipment, located on Industrial Park Road in Tilbury, shortly after midnight on Saturday.

Once inside, police said the suspects stole a black and tan 2021 CanAm X3 Turbo and two black GTX Limited SeaDoos with an aluminum trailer from the compound.

The vehicles are valued at $50,000 and $35,000 respectively.

Police ask that anyone with information contact Chatham-Kent police, or file an anonymous report by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.