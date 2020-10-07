Advertisement
Alleged purse snatcher in Wallaceburg flower shop faces charges
Published Wednesday, October 7, 2020 9:18AM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police have charged a man after two purses were stolen in a Wallaceburg flower shop.
Police say the man attended Westbrook’s Flower Shoppe on James Street in Wallaceburg and stole the purses last Tuesday.
Total value of the theft was estimated at $200.
Through investigation, police say they identified the man responsible and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Officers found the man Tuesday night and he was arrested.
The 40-year-old Wallaceburg man has been charged with theft under $5,000 and being in possession of property obtained by a crime under $5,000.
He was released pending a future court date of Nov. 3.
