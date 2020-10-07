WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police have charged a man after two purses were stolen in a Wallaceburg flower shop.

Police say the man attended Westbrook’s Flower Shoppe on James Street in Wallaceburg and stole the purses last Tuesday.

Total value of the theft was estimated at $200.

Through investigation, police say they identified the man responsible and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Officers found the man Tuesday night and he was arrested.

The 40-year-old Wallaceburg man has been charged with theft under $5,000 and being in possession of property obtained by a crime under $5,000.

He was released pending a future court date of Nov. 3.