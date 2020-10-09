WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are investigating after commemorative hockey jerseys and a truck were stolen in Ridgetown.

Police say unknown suspect(s) forced their way into a residence on Albert Avenue sometime Wednesday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Once inside, officers say the suspect(s) stole five totes containing commemorative hockey jerseys along with a Mats Sundin signed print and Sidney Crosby signed print.

Total value of the theft has been estimated at $6,800.

On Thursday night, the homeowner’s blue 2019 Dodge Ram pick-up truck was stolen. The truck was last seen with Ontario license plates 269 3NK.