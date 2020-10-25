WINDSOR, ONT. -- Rare finds and unique gifts were sold to help support Crime Stoppers at a yard sale over the weekend.

The yard and mini bike sale at the Moose Lodge wrapped up on Sunday.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, crime stoppers had to cancel five annual fundraisers this year.

“This program is going 35 years, this year would’ve been our 35th anniversary which we had to cancel in April. So we do need funds,” said Lina Busico president of Windsor-Essex County Crime Stoppers.

The cancelled events equates to about $80,000 in funding.

Organizers hoped to raise $2,000 from the weekend sale. The money raised goes to tipsters who make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers.

The public can also donate to the organization through the Crime Stoppers website.