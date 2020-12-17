WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 20-year-old Windsor man has been charged with impaired driving after a two-vehicle crash in Chatham.

Chatham-Kent police were called to the collision at the intersection of McNaughton Avenue and Sandy Street around 9:30p.m. on Wednesday.

Through investigation, police suspected that the driver at fault was driving while under the influence of alcohol. Officers say a roadside breath test was administered and the man failed.

The man was arrested and transported to police headquarters for further breath tests.

The Windsor man was charged with having a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit, being a novice driver while a blood alcohol concentration above zero and driving with alcohol readily available. He was released pending a future court date of Jan. 15, 2021.

His vehicle was towed from the scene and impounded for seven days as per the Vehicle Impoundment Program.