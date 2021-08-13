CHATHAM, ONT. -- Sgt. Albert Pilbeam is calling it a career Friday, but not before a few last shifts on the road for old times’ sake.

The 22-year veteran of the Chatham-Kent Police Service says genuine communication with local residents was paramount during his final shifts.

“I was trying to think of a way to engage with the community to let them know what an absolute true honour it has been to serve in this community,” Pilbeam said.

Earlier this week, Pilbeam started pulling people over for minor traffic infractions, only to surprise the unsuspecting motorists with Tim Hortons gift cards.

“I would pull them over and immediately put them to ease with the nature of the stop,” explained Pilbeam, “and share a Tim Hortons gift card with them while thanking them for their trust in all these years of allowing me to service this community.”

The act got a ‘rave’ on Chatham’s Rant and Rave Facebook page, where any news of “the buzz” typically is not that great.

“This is simply just to thank them, genuinely thank them for entrusting us for servicing and protecting their community,” Pilbeam says.

The Facebook post went small town viral, though the author declined to be interviewed telling CTV News Friday is about Sgt. Pilbeam and the good that he’s done in the community.

Pilbeam says there are more good stories than bad when it comes to community policing, and he’s not sure what he’ll do with his next chapter.

“It’s a job where the public entrusts and they deserve our very best frankly,” he said.