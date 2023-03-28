Chatham-Kent police nab man wanted on outstanding warrants for assault and theft

A 27-year-old Chatham-Kent man is facing assault and theft charges after police arrested him on outstanding warrants.

Chatham-Kent police officers on general patrol spotted the man on Grand Avenue West in Chatham on Monday. Police were familiar with the man from previous incidents and confirmed he was wanted on three outstanding warrants.

The three warrants resulted from an assault investigation reported on March 7 and two theft investigations reported on Jan. 24 and 28.

The Chatham-Kent man was charged with failing to comply with an undertaking, uttering threats, assault with a weapon, two counts of assault causing bodily harm, two counts of theft and two counts of possessing stolen property. He was transported to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing