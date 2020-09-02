WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are looking for suspects after two separate break-ins.

On Sunday, police say unknown suspect(s) went to the rear of a building on Richmond Street and attempted to get in by smashing a window.

Officers say they then proceeded to a shed on the property and cut the lock off causing about $100 damage.

About $1,500 worth of tools and equipment were reported stolen.

In a separate case on Tuesday, police say two male suspects cut the metal fence of a compound to gain entry, causing approximately $300 damage. It is not believed that anything was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Curtis Conn at 519-436-6600 extension #107349 or curtisc@chatham-kent.ca. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) any may be eligible for a cash reward.