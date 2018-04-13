

CTV Windsor





A local community activist has been selected as the Liberal candidate for Windsor-Tecumseh in the upcoming Ontario general election.

Remy Boulbol was acclaimed Thursday evening at the nomination meeting held at the Serbian Centre.

The riding is currently represented by NDP MPP Percy Hatfield.

The Progressive Conservative candidate is Mohammad Latif.

“I've spent my career working for and with families and individuals, ensuring that they have access to the services and tools they need to thrive. I believe deeply that our region needs and deserves strong and effective representation in order to bring our needs forward in a way that meets them,” said Boulbol. “I’m honoured to be running on Premier Kathleen Wynne’s team, to invest in the care and supports Windsor and Tecumseh residents need, including free tuition for nearly a quarter of a million students, a $15-an-hour minimum wage and free prescriptions for children and youth and soon for seniors.”

Boulbol is currently the executive director of development and programming at the Detroit Public Schools Foundation, and has also served as Director of Development and Community Engagement at Welcome Centre Shelter for Women in Windsor. She also serves on the board of directors for Legal Aid Ontario, Windsor Women Working with Immigrant Women and Assisted Living Southwest Ontario.

Boulbol ran for city council in 2014 as a candidate in ward 4.