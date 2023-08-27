Chatham-Kent police investigating 'serious' crash involving pedestrian, 2 vehicles

A collision involving two vehicles and a pedestrian on Saturday afternoon has left five people with injuries ranging from minor to serious, police in Chatham-Kent said.

According to the Chatham-Kent Police Service, at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, emergency crews responded to a serious collision involving two vehicles and a pedestrian on Grand Avenue West and Woods Street in Chatham.

Police said the driver of a red pickup truck was proceeding eastbound on Grand Avenue West when the driver drove over the curb and onto the sidewalk on the south side of the roadway.

The pickup struck a 19-year-old pedestrian, who suffered minor injuries.

Police said the pickup then struck a utility pole and veered back into Grand Avenue West where it then collided with a westbound GMC vehicle.

The crash caused both the pickup and the GMC to strike a second utility pole, just east of Woods Street.

The driver of the truck, a 40-year-old man from Comber, suffered non-life threatening injuries, while a passenger in the truck, a 41-year-old Comber woman, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Windsor Regional Hospital.

The driver of the GMC, a 69-year-old Chatham man, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance. His passenger, a 65-year-old Chatham woman, suffered serious injuries and was transported to London Health Sciences Centre where she remains in stable condition.

The Traffic Management Unit has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Josh Flikweert at joshuaf@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.