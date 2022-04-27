Chatham-Kent police investigate overnight shooting

Chatham-Kent police are investigating an overnight shooting in Chatham.

Police say the shooting took place around 12:05 a.m. on Lorne Avenue Wednesday.

Police believe this was a targeted incident and there is no threat to public safety.

Officers say there were no injuries.

Members of the Major Crime Section are actively investigating.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Constable Shawn Tremblay Chatham-Kent Major Crime Section at 519-436-6600 ext. 618 or shawnt@chatham-kent.ca.