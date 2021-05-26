WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are investigating a break and enter at a business where a suspect allegedly cut their way through the fence and stole about $4,000 worth of tools.

Police say the theft occurred sometime between 5 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Tuesday at Bluewater Pools on Riverview Drive.

A suspect or suspects made their way onto the property by cutting through the fence. Once inside they smashed a window to a truck and stole various tools.

Police say they then forced their way into a locked trailer and stole power equipment.

The total damage was estimated at $1,000 and the total theft value at $4,000.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Constable Fraser Leontowicz at fraserl@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87148. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.