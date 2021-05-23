Advertisement
Short chase ensues after driver speeds away from RIDE program in Thamesville
Published Sunday, May 23, 2021 9:47AM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police say a driver sped away from a sobriety checkpoint Saturday.
Officers were conducting a R.I.D.E. program on Longwoods Road Thamesville.
A vehicle slowed down and approached the officers but then took off at a high rate of speed.
A short chase ensued but police ended it of concern for public safety.