Chatham–Kent police are holding another blood donor clinic for Constable Andrew Gaiswinkler.

The force said Sunday due to the overwhelming response to the first clinic, another one will be held on Wednesday.

“Due to the overwhelming response last month by the community rolling up their sleeves to donate blood in honour of Andrew, emergency personnel are teaming up with Canadian Blood Services again in March for a second blood donor clinic,” police said in a release.

Gaiswinkler was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia.