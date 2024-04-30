'Overdose awareness anthem' released by London, Ont. musician

Powerful lyrics written by Sarah Smith that go with an equally powerful song about addiction, overdose deaths and hope in the face of hopelessness.

“I didn’t want to pass in vain, please keep on speaking my name.”

The song, ‘We are Loved’ is an anthem for addiction, synonymous with the struggle felt by so many.

Written and performed by Smith, who hails from London, Ont., the song details the story of Windsor’s Christy Soulliere and her son, Austin, who died in 2022 of fentanyl poisoning at the age of 27.

“We want you hear that song and immediately, you're thinking of overdose awareness, and it's just bringing that attention, very much needed attention,” said Soulliere.

The song and accompanying music video was released Monday, on what would have been Austin’s 29th birthday.

“You never get over losing a child. You learn to go with it and find ways to help you get through it,” said Soulliere.

But it’s the story behind the song that brought together two like-minded people in Soulliere and Smith.

A while back, Smith, who now resides in British Columbia, did a call out on social media, asking fans for stories she could write about.

Soulliere reached out, the two bonded over the issue and then wrote the song together.

“I want to shine a light on Christy's story because it's not just Christy’s story, it’s happening everywhere all over the world,” said Smith. “We're losing our young people and we're losing them fast.”

When putting the music video together, Smith did another call-out for pictures of people who lost family members to the opioid epidemic.

They received more than they could fit into the video.

“It's sad. It's just that shows the reality that we are losing these beautiful people too young,” said Smith.

Soulliere said the song still makes her cry, as she moves through her grief.

“But towards the end, it just gives me hope,” said said.

It comes at a time when the statistics around opioid addiction paint a bleak picture. According to a recent study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, the incidence of opioid deaths in Canada doubled over a three year period between 2019 and 2021.

It’s hoped others will hear the message of hope, love and support in the song and try to break the cycle.

“Maybe bringing some hope and healing to people and maybe stopping other people, maybe before they do their last hit,” said Smith, who is also a recovering addict. She hopes the song also helps remove the stigma around opioid addiction.

“If we can love each other through this and support each other and lean on one another, then we can all get through it,” said Smith. “Because we are all loved, like the song says.”