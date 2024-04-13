WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Chatham-Kent police arrest impaired driver

    The sign outside Chatham-Kent police headquarters in Chatham, Ont. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police) The sign outside Chatham-Kent police headquarters in Chatham, Ont. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police)
    Share

    Chatham-Kent police received a call Friday night for an erratic driver that may be impaired that had left a store on Dufferin Avenue In Wallaceburg.

    The police attended the area and were unable to locate the vehicle.

    Police said they then attended the registered owner’s house and observed the vehicle pull into a laneway four houses down.

    The driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol and placed under arrest.

    A 55-year-old Wallaceburg man was charged with operation while impaired/80 plus.

    The man was released with a future court date later this month.

    The man’s licence was suspended and his vehicle impounded.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    LIVE UPDATES

    LIVE UPDATES Israel orders residents to move to protected spaces

    Iran launched its first direct military attack against Israel on Saturday. The Israeli military says Iran fired more than 100 bomb-carrying drones toward Israel. Hours later, Iran announced it had also launch much more destructive ballistic missiles.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News