Chatham-Kent police arrest impaired driver

Chatham-Kent police received a call Friday night for an erratic driver that may be impaired that had left a store on Dufferin Avenue In Wallaceburg.

The police attended the area and were unable to locate the vehicle.

Police said they then attended the registered owner’s house and observed the vehicle pull into a laneway four houses down.

The driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol and placed under arrest.

A 55-year-old Wallaceburg man was charged with operation while impaired/80 plus.

The man was released with a future court date later this month.

The man’s licence was suspended and his vehicle impounded.