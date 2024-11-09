WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Chatham-Kent police arrest alleged impaired driver

    The sign outside Chatham-Kent police headquarters in Chatham, Ont. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police) The sign outside Chatham-Kent police headquarters in Chatham, Ont. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police)
    Share

    A property check has led to impaired driving charges for one person, according to Chatham-Kent police.

    They say officers were in the area of Indian Creek Road in Chatham around 3 a.m. to check on a business.

    While there, police say they found a vehicle that looked to have been involved in a collision.

    Their investigation led to the arrest of a 21-year-old man for impaired driving.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News