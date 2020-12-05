WINDSOR, ONT. -- A person was taken to the hospital Friday after a collision between two cars and a tractor-trailer on Highway 401 near Tilbury.

Chatham-Kent OPP responded to the collision around 12:05 a.m. in the westbound lane just west of Queens Line in Tilbury.

Police say they arrived on scene and determined two cars and a tractor-trailer were involved in the collision.

One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The 401 westbound lane in the area was closed for about six hours but has since reopened.

Police say the collision is under investigation and additional information will be released as it becomes available.