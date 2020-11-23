WINDSOR, ONT. -- One person has died and another person is seriously injured after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 401 near Tilbury.

Emergency crews were called to the 401 eastbound lanes at County Road 42 on Monday around 11:05 a.m.

“Initial investigation has determined that there were two vehicles travelling eastbound when a collision occurred resulting in one vehicle leaving the roadway coming to a stop in the south ditch,” said OPP in a news release.

Police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene and a second person was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle was not injured.

Highway 401 eastbound lanes at County Road 42 are expected to be closed for several hours to allow for investigation.

Anyone with information is being urged should contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or the Chatham-Kent detachment at (519) 352-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222 - 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.