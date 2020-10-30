WINDSOR, ONT. -- OPP and Ministry of Transportation (MTO) officers were kept busy during a trucking blitz at the Tilbury Scales.

The eight officers from Essex, Chatham and London OPP working together saw 442 vehicles checked during the eight-hour initiative on Thursday.

MTO officers observed for driver or mechanical deficiencies, while OPP officers conducted Mandatory Alcohol Screening tests.

MTO officers conducted seven inspections, resulting in several vehicles being placed out of service for offences under the Highway Traffic Act and OPP officers issued three-day driver licence suspensions to two drivers as a result of the Mandatory Alcohol Screening tests.