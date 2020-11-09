WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent OPP say a tractor trailer tire blow out damaged a section of cable wire on Highway 401.

Officers were called to the incident involving a tractor trailer travelling westbound on Highway 401 near Mull Road in Chatham-Kent on Sunday at 1:20 p.m.

Police say the tire blow out caused it to strike the centre cable barrier. The driver was able to bring the vehicle to a stop in the centre median, while the cable barrier assisted in preventing the vehicle from entering the eastbound lane.

The cable barrier was compromised, but has been repaired.

There were no injuries and there will not be any charges laid in this matter.