Chatham-Kent man charged after allegedly throwing coffee at woman

A 28-year-old Chatham-Kent man has been charged with assault after allegedly throwing coffee at a woman.

At 9:36 a.m. on Tuesday, police began investigating an assault reported at the front desk of police headquarters.

Police learned the woman picked up the man and bought him coffee. Officers say the man began arguing with the woman when she refused to drive him to an address to retrieve property. The man allegedly threw the coffee at the woman and began kicking the windshield of her vehicle.

The woman went to the police station and filed a report.

The 28-year-old Chatham-Kent man was arrested, charged with assault with a weapon, and held pending a bail hearing.