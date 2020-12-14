WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent bylaw enforcement officers have handed out their first charges for people not wearing masks as required in indoor public spaces under the Reopening Ontario Act.

The municipality says officers laid two charges against individuals not wearing masks on Friday.

The charges, which carry an $880 fine, were laid at businesses in communities across Chatham-Kent.

Under the legislation “The person responsible for a business or organization that is open shall ensure that any person in the indoor area of the premises of the business or organization, or in a vehicle that is operating as part of the business or organization, wears a mask or face covering in a manner that covers their mouth, nose and chin during any period when they are in the indoor area.”

Chatham-Kent officials say the charges stem from multiple complaints received by the municipality regarding various establishments not enforcing the mask regulation.

Bylaw enforcement officers are expected to continue enforcement of the provincial regulations throughout the community.