WINDSOR, ONT. -- class="MsoNormal"> The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 195 new COVID-19 cases in the region on Monday – a new single-day record.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 4,763 confirmed cases of the virus, including 3893 people who have recovered.

“It is really an unbelievable number of new cases,” says medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed.

WECHU says due to the high number, there is no breakdown of new cases being released on Monday.

There are 779 active cases in the region. The health unit says 53 people are in the hospital with confirmed cases and seven are in the ICU.

There are also 21 outbreaks.

Over the weekend, there were five new deaths and 115 new cases.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex has reached 91. Fifty-six deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.

More coming.